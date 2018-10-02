Flexinfab’s Next Album Will Be 100% Produced By ATL Great Zaytoven

View this post on Instagram
this was in miami at the listening party 🛳🛳 my new project will be entirely produced by @zaytovenbeatz and will be called Thanks For Nothing 🙅🏻♂️🙅🏻♂️ ….. it is 90% done as of right now …. on my beast mode shit // i’m in project mode , don’t talk to me 🧘🏽♀️🧘🏽♀️ just wish me well ❤️🖤
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Dallas rapper Flexinfab recently took to Instagram to announce that his next project will be 100% produced by the ATL legendary producer Zaytoven. Stay tuned. DFW
SEE ALSO: Flexinfab Breaks Down The Emo Movement [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Dallas Rapper Flexinfab Drops ‘Gutter Boy’ This Friday The 13th
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: