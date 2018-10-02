Local DFW News
Flexinfab’s Next Album Will Be 100% Produced By ATL Great Zaytoven

Dallas rapper Flexinfab recently took to Instagram to announce that his next project will be 100% produced by the ATL legendary producer Zaytoven. Stay tuned. DFW

SEE ALSO: Flexinfab Breaks Down The Emo Movement [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Dallas Rapper Flexinfab Drops ‘Gutter Boy’ This Friday The 13th 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

flexinfab , Zaytoven

