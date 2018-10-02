Flexinfab’s Next Album Will Be 100% Produced By ATL Great Zaytoven

View this post on Instagram

this was in miami at the listening party 🛳🛳 my new project will be entirely produced by @zaytovenbeatz and will be called Thanks For Nothing 🙅🏻‍♂️🙅🏻‍♂️ ….. it is 90% done as of right now …. on my beast mode shit // i’m in project mode , don’t talk to me 🧘🏽‍♀️🧘🏽‍♀️ just wish me well ❤️🖤