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Star Gazing with Spaceboifresh: Meet 1224 Huncho'noon

The Rise of 1224 Huncho’noon: Dallas’ Latest Breakthrough Force

Published on May 5, 2026
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In the ever-evolving landscape of Texas hip-hop, the Dallas scene has a habit of producing artists who balance raw street narratives with a distinct, magnetic energy. Right now, that spotlight is fixed firmly on 1224 Huncho’noon (often referred to as Big1224Noon).
Representing the Trench Baby Gang (TBG), Huncho’noon has spent the last few years transitioning from a local standout to a national name to watch. Here is everything you need to know about the artist behind the NOONLANTIS movement.


From the Triple D to ‘NOONLANTIS’


Huncho’noon’s rise hasn’t been accidental. He first caught the industry’s attention with a prolific run of singles, but it was the release of his project NOONLANTIS that solidified his sonic identity. Blending aggressive flows with melodic undertones, the project acted as a manifesto for his lifestyle and his “1224” collective (which includes frequent collaborators like 1224 Rico and 1224 Menace).
His momentum reached a fever pitch this spring with the release of the highly anticipated sequel, NOONLANTIS 2, on March 5, 2026. Released under the Rougish2RichezRecords banner, the album showcases a more polished, versatile side of the rapper, proving he can hold his own alongside industry heavyweights.


Sound and Impact


What sets Huncho’noon apart is his ability to pivot between high-octane “street anthems” and more vibey, atmospheric tracks.

“Giant” (2025): A massive single that acted as a bridge to his current era, showcasing his growth in production value and lyrical confidence.
“Superfly” (ft. Zaytoven): Collaborating with a legendary producer like Zaytoven served as a “stamp of approval” for the Dallas native, blending Atlanta’s trap influence with Texas swagger.
The Freestyle Circuit: Tracks like his “So Gone Freestyle” have kept his core fanbase engaged, reminding listeners that beneath the hooks, he still possesses the raw bars that started his career.


What’s Next for the Huncho?


With a heavy social media presence—most notably on Instagram (@1224huncho_noon)—the artist has built a direct-to-fan pipeline that makes every drop feel like an event. As Dallas continues to claim its stake as a primary hub for modern hip-hop, 1224 Huncho’noon is positioned not just as a participant, but as a leader of the new school.
Whether you’re catching him on Spotify, Apple Music, or live in the Triple D, one thing is clear: the NOONLANTIS era is just getting started. Checkout his release party March 24th 2026 at 4230 Rose Hill rd. in Garland Tx. starting at 6pm til 11pm, CLOCK IN!

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