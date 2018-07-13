Dallas Rapper Flexinfab Drops ‘Gutter Boy’ This Friday The 13th 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

(Dallas, TX)—Dallas native by way of Costa Rica, Fabricio Rojas best known by his stage name Flexinfab releases his debut compilation of hit singles and newly composed records in a project titled Gutter Boy on Friday The 13th. “This project is a project for my fans and myself because we get it out of the gutter”, stated Flexinfab.

As an indie artist, he is swiftly emerging and coming to his own as an artist. Over the past year, Flexinfab has drawn attention to himself virally especially within the Dallas/ Fort Worth area establishing his brand and working with super producer, Zaytoven.

Gutter Boy Track Listing:

Leave (Produced by RumblPak) Old Hoe Feat. Yung Stain (Produced by RumblPak) Gang Gang (Produced by Zaytoven) Outta Ya Mind feat. Trippie Redd (Produced by Fuego) FRFR (Produced by RumblPak) Silence Of The Lambs (Produced by RumblPak) QT (Produced by RumblPak) Alphabet Boy (Produced by RumblPak) Everything U Do (Produced by TNGHT / TMRW) Yeah (Produced by RumblPak) Snap Crackle Pop (Produced by RumblPak) Friends (Produced by RumblPak) Let It Go (Produced by RumblPak)

*The project will stream on all digital platforms as Monday, July 16, 2018.

Press release provided by: Ciara Lee of Global Management Firm Partners

