Kruz Newz: Houston Mayor Not Happy About Sex Robot Brothel

There are rumors of a “sex robot brothel” opening up in Houston. The company KinkySdollS says this will the first of its kind in America, there is one in Toronto, Canada. But Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said this is not the type of business he’s looking for. A Change.org petition has already gathered more than 8,000 signatures against the brothel’s opening.

