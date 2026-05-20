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Affordable Things To Do In Dallas

Discover affordable things to do in Dallas this summer, including free attractions, outdoor adventures, budget-friendly food spots and more.

Published on May 20, 2026
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Cumulus Clouds over Dallas, Texas in Springtime from the West near US Interstate I-30
Source: Jeremy Poland / Getty

Dallas is one of the best cities to explore on a budget, especially during the summer when the city comes alive with outdoor events, live music, festivals, and scenic spots to enjoy.

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Whether you’re looking for free activities, low-cost date ideas, family-friendly attractions, or fun experiences with friends, there are plenty of affordable ways to make the most of the season without overspending. From relaxing at beautiful parks and lakes to discovering local food spots, rooftop views, museums, and hidden gems throughout the city, Dallas offers something for every vibe and budget. No matter if you’re a local looking for new experiences or a visitor wanting to explore the city affordably, this guide highlights some of the best budget-friendly things to do around Dallas all summer long.

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Klyde Warren Park

Free fitness classes, food trucks, outdoor games, movies, and live music during summer.

Katy Trail

Walk or bike the Katy trail, it’s great for sunsets, people-watching, and grabbing a cheap smoothie or taco nearby.

Picnic at White Rock Lake

Bring your favorite food, drinks snacks and maybe a small activity such as painting or a puzzle. You can also enjoy kayaking, trails, and skyline views.

Vitruvian Park

ummer concerts are popular here and usually free.

Bishop Arts District

Explore Bishop Arts with window shopping, murals, cheap eats, and local markets.

Dallas Museum of Art

General Admissions is free.

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free on first Saturdays and outdoor movie nights.

Crow Museum of Asian Art

Always free and open to the public.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

This museum has discounted weekday evenings and community days.

Another Round

Affordable indoor mini golf + drinks. With deals and daily drink specials.

Sundown at Granada

Rooftop movie, usually inexpensive and good summer vibes.

Deep Ellum

Plenty of vintage stores, shops and cheap food spots.

Legacy Hall

Food Hall with affordable options and live music.

Bahama Beach Waterpark

One of the cheaper waterparks in the area with priceless memories.

Fuel City Tacos

Check out this city staple with affordable tacos.

AT&T Discovery District

Walk through the AT&T Discovery District for events and outdoor screens.

Halperin Park

Walk around Halperin Park and enjoy outdoor programming.

Affordable Things To Do In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

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