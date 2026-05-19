Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Memorial Day USA Patriotic Blue Red Star Edge Line Sale Background
Source: filo / Getty

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, businesses across the country are showing love to military members and veterans with a long list of freebies and special perks. From free meals to complimentary theme park tickets, active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and first responders can cash in on major savings by showing a valid military ID.

Many of the offers are only available through Memorial Day weekend, while others run through the end of May or even year-round.

Here are some of the best freebies and giveaways military families can grab right now:

Benihana – Veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and first responders can enjoy a free entrée from a special five-course Teppanyaki menu from May 22 through May 25. Dine-in only with proof of service required.

Pilot Travel Centers – Military members with an ID.me account can claim free snacks, drinks, coffee, pizza, breakfast burritos, chicken sandwiches, and more throughout May.

Casey’s Pizza – Get 25% off pizza orders during Memorial Day weekend with promo code “USA.”

Busch Gardens – Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free one-day ticket for themselves plus up to three guests through June 30.

SeaWorld – Military families can also score free admission for up to four people, including the service member.

Enchanted Parks – Multiple amusement parks nationwide are offering free admission for military members and veterans from May 23 through May 25, plus discounted tickets for family and friends. Participating parks include:

  • Worlds of Fun
  • Valleyfair
  • Six Flags St. Louis
  • Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
  • Michigan’s Adventure
  • Six Flags Great Escape
  • Diggerland USA

Retail Discounts Worth Grabbing

Walgreens – Military shoppers can save 20% in-store during Memorial Day weekend.

Lowe’s & Home Depot – Both retailers continue offering military discounts year-round, with extra Memorial Day savings available on select items.

Samsung – Verified military members can save up to 30% on electronics and appliances.

Stanley – Military shoppers can get 30% off select drinkware and accessories.

Brooks Running – Save 25% on running shoes and athletic gear.

Military Appreciation Month continues through May, so more deals and freebies could still pop up before the holiday weekend wraps up. Click here for more.

Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026 was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
14 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

Ebola Warning Issued: What You Need To Know

Comment
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

White Louisiana Republican Allegedly Tells Black Democrat, 'Shut Up, Boy'

Comment
Dallas Mavericks Season Contest
Sports  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

EMBRACING THE CHAMPIONS OF THE SOUTH

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close