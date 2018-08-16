Kruz Newz: More Than 70 People Have Overdosed on Synthetic Marijuana

0 reads Leave a comment
In New Haven, Connecticut right next to Yale University, more than 70 people overdosed on synthetic marijuana aka K2 or spice. Some of the patients who were treated returned to the same park and had to be treated a second time. Officials believe the synthetic marijuana may have been laced with an opioid and since most people who had overdosed were homeless or low-income they people this drug was just being handed out.
