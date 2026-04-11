ALL WEEKEND ON THE BEAT WIN TICKETS TO SEE FRENCH MONTANA IN DALLAS!

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Mayne Hol Up!!!!!!!! THE BEAT IS THE PLUG THIS WEEKEND!!!!!! YO, Get ready, Dallas-Fort Worth—because the hottest station in the city is turning up the volume and turning your weekend into an unforgettable experience! 97.9 The Beat, the number one station in DFW, is giving YOU the chance to see French Montana live at the Echo Lounge, and trust us—you do not want to miss this!

That’s right, The Beat is the ONLY station in Dallas with exclusive tickets to one of the most anticipated shows of the year. If you’ve been waiting to catch French Montana performing your favorite hits live, this is your moment. And the best part? Winning is simple—just keep it locked on 97.9 The Beat and be caller number 9 when you hear French Montana take over the airwaves. It’s that easy!

There’s a reason why 97.9 The Beat continues to dominate the DFW radio scene. From the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits to the most exciting giveaways, The Beat keeps the city connected, entertained, and winning BIG. Radio still matters here in DFW, and everybody knows when you want the hottest music and the best prizes, you tune into The Beat. REMEMBER WHEN FRENCH CAME TO SOUTH DALLAS AND TORE DOWN DOS EQUIS?????

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And it’s not just about this concert—The Beat is known for hooking listeners up all weekend long. Whether it’s exclusive tickets, VIP experiences, or surprise giveaways, there’s always something major waiting for you on 97.9. The energy is unmatched, the prizes are unbeatable, and the connection to the community is real.

So don’t miss out! Turn up your radio, lock into 97.9 The Beat, and get ready for your shot at seeing French Montana live at the Echo Lounge. Caller number 9 could be YOU!

97.9 The Beat—DFW’s number one station, where the music hits harder and the prizes are bigger all weekend long!

MAYNE HOLD UP!!!!!!

DONT FORGET TO CHECK OUT BIG BINK ON REUNION RADIO EVERY SUNDAY FROM 5PM TO 7PM! THATS WHERE YOUR FAVORITE ARTISTS FROM THE EARLY 2000S LIVE WITH TDK IN THE MIX!!!!!!