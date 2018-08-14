Kruz Newz: New York Post and Supreme Collabo Sells Out Paper

0 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday’s front and back cover of the New York Post was a full page ad for Supreme, to promote their new fall clothing line. Looks like it paid off for the NY Post because it was completely sold out by 10am. This is a first for the Post using a brand logo on the cover. Some are even being sold on eBay already for $20.
