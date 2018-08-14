CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: New York Post and Supreme Collabo Sells Out Paper

0 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday’s front and back cover of the New York Post was a full page ad for Supreme, to promote their new fall clothing line.  Looks like it paid off for the NY Post because it was completely sold out by 10am.  This is a first for the Post using a brand logo on the cover.  Some are even being sold on eBay already for $20.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Ella Mai Stops By 97.9 The Beat (PHOTOS)
Ella Mai Stops By 97.9 The Beat
8 photos
ad , New York Post , sold out , supreme

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close