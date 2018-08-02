Dallas Officials Struggling To Find Solutions That Confiscate Guns From Violent Offenders [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas officials are struggling to find solutions that confiscate guns from violent offenders. By law, anyone convicted of a crime is required to turn over their firearms to the judge. So far the program hasn’t had much success, which has caused many victims their lives. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

