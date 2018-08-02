CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Officials Struggling To Find Solutions That Confiscate Guns From Violent Offenders [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
old west poker game with pistol, alcohol and a winning hand

Source: Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Dallas officials are struggling to find solutions that confiscate guns from violent offenders. By law, anyone convicted of a crime is required to turn over their firearms to the judge. So far the program hasn’t had much success, which has caused many victims their lives. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

31 photos Launch gallery

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Dallas Officials Struggling To Find Solutions That Confiscate Guns From Violent Offenders [VIDEO]

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

The Latest:

Dallas , gun , Judges , Laws , mayor

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 16 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close