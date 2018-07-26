CLOSE
New Music
New Music: 6ix9ine Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz – "FEFE" [Explicit Video]

New music by 6ix9ine feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz  titled “FEFE.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

6ix9ine , nicki minaj

