Texas Woman Attempts To Rob Bank Of America, Uses Child [VIDEO]

36 year old Evelyn Misumi is now in custody, after she unsuccessfully tried to rob a Bank of America in Murphy, TX. As she tried to get away, she used a child who was in the car as a shield. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
