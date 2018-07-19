Texas Woman Attempts To Rob Bank Of America, Uses Child [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

36 year old Evelyn Misumi is now in custody, after she unsuccessfully tried to rob a Bank of America in Murphy, TX. As she tried to get away, she used a child who was in the car as a shield. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

