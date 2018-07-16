CLOSE
1 Man Dead In Grand Prairie After Hit-And-Run While Riding Bike [VIDEO]

Ghost Bike Memorial

Source: Michael Westhoff / Getty

1 man dead in Grand Prairie after a hit-and-run. The victim, Calvin Middleton, was riding his bike as he was stuck and left for dead by a female driver near S. Belt Line. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

