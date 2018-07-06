Why Bruh? Man Who Tried To Rob Ft. Worth Pawn Show Killed [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man who tried to rob Ft. Worth Gold & Silver Pawn Shop got killed yesterday (July 5, 2018). Several other men were with the robber – 1 was injured and the rest got away. The suspect’s names have not been released. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads). Definitely wasn’t worth the risk.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

