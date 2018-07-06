CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Why Bruh? Man Who Tried To Rob Ft. Worth Pawn Show Killed [VIDEO]

138 reads
Leave a comment
Pawn shop neon signage

Source: Stuart McCall / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A man who tried to rob Ft. Worth Gold & Silver Pawn Shop got killed yesterday (July 5, 2018). Several other men were with the robber – 1 was injured and the rest got away. The suspect’s names have not been released. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads). Definitely wasn’t worth the risk.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

James Avery

Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

9 photos Launch gallery

Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Why Bruh? Man Who Tried To Rob Ft. Worth Pawn Show Killed [VIDEO]

Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

 

The Latest:

Ft. Worth , pawn shop , Robbery , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 1 hour ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 24 hours ago
07.05.18
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
19 items
Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Drake’s “Scorpion” Went Platinum On Its Release Date
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 2 days ago
07.04.18
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 2 days ago
07.04.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 2 days ago
07.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close