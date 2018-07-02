CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to ‘Ferrari Karlie’

Karlie Redd

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Karlie Redd is a rapper, and has a new single called “Ferrari Karlie.”

The song has a trap beat and features Karlie talking about life, being a boss and the never-ending pursuit of having a good time. Karlie’s currently in the studio working on her first full-length project under AMS Records.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I wonder how much Cardi B’s ghostwriters cost….

