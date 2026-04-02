Winsome Prime Hosts Easter Brunch Experience in Dallas

Dallas foodies and families looking to elevate their Easter plans have a delicious new option to consider this year. On Sunday, April 5, Winsome Prime is bringing the flavor and the vibes with a special Easter Brunch experience that blends great food, live music, and a shareable dining concept perfect for groups.

At the center of the celebration is Winsome Prime’s signature Easter Brunch Board, a curated spread designed to bring people together around the table. Priced at $95, the board generously feeds four to five guests, making it an ideal option for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a communal brunch experience without sacrificing variety.

The brunch board features a lineup of fan-favorite items that hit all the right notes for a classic Easter meal with a modern twist. Guests can expect fluffy waffles, indulgent French toast, crispy bacon, savory sausage, and perfectly cooked eggs. The spread also includes wings for a flavorful kick, skillet potatoes for that hearty touch, buttery croissants, and fresh fruit to balance it all out.

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But it’s not just about the food, Winsome Prime is also setting the tone with live music entertainment, creating a lively and inviting atmosphere that adds to the overall experience. Whether you’re celebrating after church or just looking for a Sunday brunch with a little extra energy, this event is designed to feel both festive and relaxed.

With Easter being one of the busiest brunch days of the year, reservations are strongly encouraged. Guests can secure their spot by visiting WinsomePrime.com and booking in advance to ensure they don’t miss out on this exclusive offering.

Source: SHANI SCOTT R1 DALLAS / R1 Dallas

If you’re looking to switch things up this Easter and enjoy a brunch that combines flavor, music, and community, Winsome Prime might just be the move. Gather your crew, bring your appetite, and get ready to indulge in a brunch experience that’s as memorable as the holiday itself.