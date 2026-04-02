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Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas,Father Taken Into Custody

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was arrested in Dallas as part of a developing federal investigation, his father taken into custody in Memphis.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Pooh Shiesty seems to be in legal trouble yet again, despite him just being released from federal prison after serving more than 5 years in connection with a 2020 shooting that took place in Florida.

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Sources from law enforcement have informed TMZ that rapper Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrrell D. Williams Jr., was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday in connection with a federal crime case. Lontrell D. Williams Jr., aka Pooh Shiesty’s family home, was raided by the FBI on Wednesday as well. agents arrived with search warrants as well as arrest warrants. In the midst of that happening, Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell D. Williams Sr., was also arrested in Memphis, Tennessee. officials have not yet revealed the charges against either of the men.

This story is still developing.

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