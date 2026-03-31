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2026 National Burrito Day Deals

Celebrate National Burrito Day on April 2 with the best deals & ways to enjoy your favorite burritos.

Published on March 31, 2026
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National burrito Day Deals 2026
Source: Radio One / Urban One

National Burrito Day is celebrated on April 2, this is the perfect excuse to indulge in one of the most beloved handheld meals packed with flavor. From classic combinations of rice, beans, and seasoned meats to creative twists, burritos have become a staple across the U.S. and beyond.

This food holiday brings together bold tastes, cultural roots, and plenty of delicious deals worth savoring.

Check out these resturants that are coming with the deals for National Burrito Day!

Chipotle

The burrito vault is BACK with new double protein power hours and over $2M in prizes today thru 4/2. 3,600 BOGO + 2,000 double protein codes will be up for grabs every hour from 9am ET to 9pm ET

El Pollo Loco

Join Loco Rewards today to unlock BOGO offer on April 2

QDOBA

Freebirds World Burrito

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reebirds will offer $5.95 Freebird-Sized Burritos — unlimited in-store while supplies last! Rewards Members can also order up to 2 burritos online with code “FREEBIRDS”

Taco Bell

Rewards members will recieve a discount on burritos when they make an in-app purchase

Moe’s Southwest Grill

5 lucky fans will win the ultimate burrito bundle! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER/WIN. Sweepstakes begins 10:00 a.m. (ET) on 3/31/2026 and ends at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on 4/1/2026.

Del Taco

Free Burrito with purchase for rewards members

Loredo Taco

$5 Burrito

Torchy’s Tacos

$5 Breakfast Burritos. Offer in-restaurant only ‘til 2PM

Dos Toros

$5 off any burrito or bowl for rewards members

Baja Fresh

$5 Baja Burrito with Chicken

Dog Haus

A $3 Haus Burrito 

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Buy one burrito and get a second FREE, available in-store or online with code BURRITODAY.

2026 National Burrito Day Deals was originally published on majic945.com

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