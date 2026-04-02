Honey Baby Talks Shame Remix, Dallas And More

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Authentic R&B has a unique way of telling our collective stories. It captures the highs of love, the sting of betrayal, and the sweet satisfaction of personal growth. Recently, rising R&B sensation Honey Baby stopped by the Ear to the Street studio in Dallas, Fort Worth. Hanging out with hosts Hollywood Zay and DJ Paparazz—affectionately dubbed the “Toxic Boys” during this hilarious segment—Honey Baby opened up about her life, her music, and her undeniable evolution as an artist.

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The studio session was packed with infectious energy, playful banter, and genuine insights. From the deeply personal inspiration behind her new track “Shame Remix” to her upcoming performance at the iconic House of Blues, the interview gave fans a front-row seat to Honey Baby’s world.

If you missed the live broadcast on 97.9 The Beat, we have you covered. Here is a deep dive into Honey Baby’s latest moves, her creative process, and how she continues to champion relatable, culturally connected music for her audience.

Navigating the Twenties and Musical Evolution

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Growth is a recurring theme in Honey Baby’s career. The last time she visited the Ear to the Street crew, she was busy wrapping up a major tour. Now, she is stepping into a completely new artistic era.

Navigating your twenties is no easy feat. It is a decade defined by major life transitions, shifting relationships, and the difficult process of figuring out who you truly are. Honey Baby embraces this reality, using her real-life experiences as the foundation for her songwriting.

“I’m 26. I’m going through the motions right on my 20-somethings,” she shared during the interview. This transparency is exactly what draws fans to her music. She does not sugarcoat the difficult moments. Instead, she transforms her personal hurdles into anthems that resonate with anyone who has ever felt undervalued or underestimated.

Her ability to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level is a testament to her authenticity. By sharing her journey, she empowers her audience to embrace their own transitions, making her music a staple in the playlists of culturally conscious consumers who value genuine representation.

Unpacking the “Shame Remix”

The highlight of the interview was the exclusive local premiere of her brand-new track, the “Shame Remix.” Featuring powerhouse collaborations with Queen Naija and Bunnabe, the song is a masterclass in turning heartbreak into a powerful statement of self-worth.

When asked if the song came from a personal space or was just a studio creation, Honey Baby did not hesitate. “Everything comes from a personal space,” she confirmed.

“Shame” is an anthem for anyone who has experienced the frustration of being taken for granted. It speaks directly to the feeling of realizing someone has played with your emotions. As Honey Baby explained, the record is for those moments when you think, “Wow, you really did me dirty.”

But the song is not about wallowing in sadness. It is a confident declaration of karma. “Shame on you, because you’re gonna regret it in the long run,” she stated. “Karma pays you back all the time. Karma’s my middle name, man.”

This empowering message strikes a chord with her fan base. It celebrates resilience and the understanding that losing something great is ultimately the other person’s loss. The addition of Queen Naija and Bunnabe on the remix adds layers of depth and sisterhood, creating a collaborative track that celebrates diversity and shared cultural experiences.

Bringing the R&B Vibe to Dallas

Beyond the music, Honey Baby is highly focused on community engagement and live performances. During her Dallas visit, she expressed her excitement about performing at the highly anticipated “R&B Only” show at the House of Blues.

The “R&B Only” event has become a massive cultural staple. It is a space where fans can come together to celebrate the genre, sing their hearts out, and connect with the community. “It’s like in Dallas, it’s like a thing. Like at the end of the night, even if you had a trap club, hit the R&B at the end,” the hosts noted.

Honey Baby’s participation in this event highlights her commitment to engaging directly with her fans in spaces that celebrate their shared culture. She had been watching clips of the event on TikTok and was eager to experience the legendary vibe for herself.

Live shows like this are crucial for fostering genuine connections. They provide a space where the music transcends the digital realm, allowing artists and fans to share a unified, inclusive journey. Her performance at the House of Blues promises to be a memorable night of powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence.

Boudin Balls and Studio Banter

One of the most refreshing aspects of Honey Baby is her down-to-earth personality. She is not just a talented vocalist; she is relatable, funny, and incredibly grounded. The Ear to the Street interview showcased this perfectly, especially when the conversation took a hilarious detour into culinary adventures.

Recalling her previous trips to Texas, Honey Baby passionately discussed her love for boudin balls. She loved the Southern delicacy so much that she went home and learned how to make them herself.

“I couldn’t order the sausage, and I just was making it,” she laughed, describing how she used ground beef and mystery ingredients to recreate the magic. The result? A massive hit with her little sister and a newfound confidence in her cooking skills. “I was in shock how good it was. I was like, damn, girl, you cook good, don’t you?”

This candid exchange about food, impatience in the kitchen, and Texas culture perfectly highlighted her charm. The playful back-and-forth with Hollywood Zay and DJ Paparazz—complete with jokes about who was bullying who during her last visit—demonstrated her ability to hold her own and connect with community leaders in the media space authentically.

Looking Ahead

Honey Baby is a dynamic force in the modern R&B landscape. She effortlessly blends soulful storytelling with a modern, unapologetic edge. Her music empowers voices, celebrates diversity, and tackles the universal truths of relationships and personal growth.

The “Shame Remix” is just the latest example of her ability to turn personal trials into triumphant, culturally relevant art. By collaborating with other talented artists and maintaining a strong connection to her roots, she continues to elevate her craft.

As she moves forward in this new era, fans can expect even more transparency, incredible live performances, and music that speaks directly to the soul.

Stream the “Shame Remix” featuring Queen Naija and Bunnabe on your preferred digital platforms today. Support genuine artistry, celebrate our shared cultural narratives, and make sure to catch Honey Baby live the next time she brings her undeniable talent to your city.