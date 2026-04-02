BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood, and PB, Shine on Fallon

Source: Stephen Olker / Getty

Dallas just touched the global stage in a major way—and the city felt every second of it.

BigXthaPlug and the 600 Entertainment crew pulled up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and delivered a high-energy performance of “6WA” that put the Metroplex front and center.

Backed by fellow Texas artists Ro$ama, Yung Hood, and PB, the moment wasn’t just a performance—it was a statement. “6WA,” which also doubles as the title of the crew’s latest mixtape, represents more than music. It’s a movement rooted right here in North Texas, built on independence, hustle, and hometown pride.

The 14-track project marks a major milestone for BigX, serving as the first full release under his 600 Entertainment banner, a label and collective he launched in 2023 with a clear vision: put Texas talent on the map, unapologetically. And judging by this national spotlight, mission accomplished.

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With collaborations featuring artists across the Lone Star State—and even a co-sign from Snoop Dogg—the sound is big, bold, and undeniably Southern. But what makes this moment hit different is where it started.

From Dallas to Rockefeller Center, this is what it looks like when the city shows up and shows out.

For the culture, for the Metroplex, and for every independent artist grinding right now—this wasn’t just a TV performance.

This was Dallas making noise.

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