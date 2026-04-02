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Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces legal troubles after being apprehended by authorities in Dallas

Published on April 2, 2026
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Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is once again making headlines after being arrested in Dallas as part of a developing federal investigation.

According to multiple reports, the rapper—whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr.—was taken into custody on Wednesday in Dallas, Texas, in connection to a federal criminal case. Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed the exact charges tied to the arrest, but law enforcement confirmed it is linked to an ongoing investigation. (TMZ)

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The situation escalated as federal agents also executed a search and arrest warrant at a home connected to his family in Memphis, Tennessee. During that operation, Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also arrested, suggesting the case may involve a broader probe. (TMZ)

Reports indicate that Shiesty was picked up from a halfway house in Dallas, where he had been staying following his recent release from prison. (iHeart) This arrest comes just months after the rapper regained his freedom in late 2025, having served time for a federal firearms conspiracy case tied to a 2020 incident. (Wikipedia)

The news has sparked heavy buzz across social media, especially given that Shiesty had only recently returned to music and was rebuilding momentum in his career. With a press conference expected and more details likely to emerge, fans and the hip-hop community are now watching closely to see how the situation unfolds.

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

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