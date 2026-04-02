Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

When Victor Glover suits up for NASA’s historic Artemis II mission, he won’t just be representing the country—he’ll be carrying a piece of home with him.

With strong ties to North Texas through his family in Prosper and time spent across the region, Glover’s journey hits different for the DFW. This isn’t just space history—it’s local pride at 238,000 miles away.

Glover, a Navy pilot and seasoned astronaut, will serve as the mission’s pilot, playing a critical role in navigating the spacecraft as it travels around the moon. He’ll be second in command, working closely with commander Reid Wiseman to keep the crew and capsule on track during the 10-day mission.

Love DFW? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And this moment is major: Glover is set to become the first Black man to orbit the moon—adding another milestone to a career that already includes a record-setting 167-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Artemis II crew—including Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen—will be the first humans to travel that far into space since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Set to launch from Florida, the mission will send the crew looping around the moon before heading back to Earth—a powerful step toward NASA’s goal of returning humans to the lunar surface.

Back in North Texas, families, dreamers, and future astronauts are watching closely. Because when one of ours reaches for the stars, it reminds the whole city what’s possible.

Sources:

NBC DFW

CHRON

WFAA

USA TODAY

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack