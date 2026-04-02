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J. Cole Signs With Chinese Basketball Team

Rapper J. Cole inks deal to play for Chinese professional basketball team.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Hip-hop star J. Cole is once again blending music with sports, this time taking his talents overseas after signing with a professional basketball team in China.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently inked a deal with the Nanjing Monkey Kings, a franchise in the Chinese Basketball Association. The move surprised fans but continues a pattern for Cole, who has long pursued his passion for basketball alongside his music career. (ESPN.com)

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According to reports, this isn’t just a publicity stunt—it’s something Cole has been working toward for years. He previously played professionally in the Basketball Africa League in 2021 and later in Canada’s Elite Basketball League in 2022, showing steady commitment to the sport despite modest stats. (Sporting News)

At 41 years old, Cole reportedly views this opportunity as a personal milestone, describing it as a chance to “scratch a last itch” and see if he can still compete at a professional level. (New York Post) His stint with the Monkey Kings may be short-term, but it represents one of the highest levels of competition he’s entered so far. (New York Post)

The signing also highlights Cole’s unique career path—balancing platinum albums with real attempts at professional athletics. While most artists stick to entertainment, Cole continues to blur the lines, proving that chasing multiple dreams isn’t off-limits—even on a global stage.

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