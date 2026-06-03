Happy Men’s Mental Health Month

Stigma, gender norms discourage men from seeking help for mental health issues.

Mental health struggles in men may present differently, like irritability or substance use.

Simple actions like check-ins and resource sharing can make a big difference in supporting men.

Source: FG Trade / Getty

June marks Men’s Mental Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the unique mental health challenges men face and encouraging open, supportive conversations. While mental health affects everyone, men are often less likely to seek help due to stigma, cultural expectations, and societal pressure to appear strong or self-reliant. This month serves as a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health—and that support is available.

Why Men’s Mental Health Matters

Men in the United States experience significant mental health challenges, often in silence. According to national data, men are less likely to access mental health care but are disproportionately affected by outcomes like suicide.

Key factors impacting men’s mental health include:

Social stigma around vulnerability and emotional expression

Pressure to fulfill traditional roles (provider, protector, etc.)

Underdiagnosis of depression and anxiety due to different symptom expression

Higher rates of substance use as a coping mechanism

Encouraging open dialogue and normalizing help-seeking behavior are critical steps toward improving outcomes.

Signs and Symptoms to Watch For

Mental health struggles in men may not always look like sadness. Instead, they can present as:

Irritability, anger, or aggression

Withdrawal from friends, family, or activities

Increased risk-taking or substance use

Difficulty concentrating or changes in sleep patterns

Physical symptoms like headaches or fatigue

Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in getting support.

How to Support Men’s Mental Health

Whether for yourself or someone else, small actions can have a big impact:

Start conversations without judgment; ask simple, direct questions

Encourage professional support such as therapy or counseling

Normalize emotional expression and vulnerability

Promote healthy habits: exercise, sleep, and social connection

Share resources and check in regularly

Even a brief check-in can help someone feel seen and supported.

Mental Health Resources

National Resources

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 (24/7 support)

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration): findtreatment.gov

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): nami.org

Mental Health America: mhanational.org

Movember Foundation (focus on men’s health): us.movember.com

Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) Resources

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority (NTBHA): ntbha.org

Dallas County Mental Health Services: dallascounty.org (search “mental health services”)

MHMR of Tarrant County: mhmrtc.org

Metrocare Services (Dallas): metrocareservices.org

UT Southwestern Psychiatry Clinic: utsouthwestern.edu/psychiatry

Texas Health and Human Services Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Final Thoughts

Men’s Mental Health Month is an opportunity to break down stigma, foster understanding, and connect individuals to the help they deserve. By raising awareness and sharing resources—both nationally and within communities like Dallas-Fort Worth—we can create an environment where men feel supported in prioritizing their mental health. Change starts with conversation, compassion, and access to care.