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Happy Men’s Mental Health Month

Men in the United States experience significant mental health challenges, often in silence. Per national data, men are less likely to access care.

Published on June 3, 2026
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  • Stigma, gender norms discourage men from seeking help for mental health issues.
  • Mental health struggles in men may present differently, like irritability or substance use.
  • Simple actions like check-ins and resource sharing can make a big difference in supporting men.
Portrait of a teenager boy on therapy group
Source: FG Trade / Getty

June marks Men’s Mental Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the unique mental health challenges men face and encouraging open, supportive conversations. While mental health affects everyone, men are often less likely to seek help due to stigma, cultural expectations, and societal pressure to appear strong or self-reliant. This month serves as a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health—and that support is available.

Why Men’s Mental Health Matters

Men in the United States experience significant mental health challenges, often in silence. According to national data, men are less likely to access mental health care but are disproportionately affected by outcomes like suicide.

Key factors impacting men’s mental health include:

  • Social stigma around vulnerability and emotional expression
  • Pressure to fulfill traditional roles (provider, protector, etc.)
  • Underdiagnosis of depression and anxiety due to different symptom expression
  • Higher rates of substance use as a coping mechanism

Encouraging open dialogue and normalizing help-seeking behavior are critical steps toward improving outcomes.

Signs and Symptoms to Watch For

Mental health struggles in men may not always look like sadness. Instead, they can present as:

  • Irritability, anger, or aggression
  • Withdrawal from friends, family, or activities
  • Increased risk-taking or substance use
  • Difficulty concentrating or changes in sleep patterns
  • Physical symptoms like headaches or fatigue

Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in getting support.

How to Support Men’s Mental Health

Whether for yourself or someone else, small actions can have a big impact:

  • Start conversations without judgment; ask simple, direct questions
  • Encourage professional support such as therapy or counseling
  • Normalize emotional expression and vulnerability
  • Promote healthy habits: exercise, sleep, and social connection
  • Share resources and check in regularly

Even a brief check-in can help someone feel seen and supported.

Mental Health Resources

National Resources

  • National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 (24/7 support)
  • SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration): findtreatment.gov
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): nami.org
  • Mental Health America: mhanational.org
  • Movember Foundation (focus on men’s health): us.movember.com

Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) Resources

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Final Thoughts

Men’s Mental Health Month is an opportunity to break down stigma, foster understanding, and connect individuals to the help they deserve. By raising awareness and sharing resources—both nationally and within communities like Dallas-Fort Worth—we can create an environment where men feel supported in prioritizing their mental health. Change starts with conversation, compassion, and access to care.

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