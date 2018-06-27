CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: JetBlue Pilot Accidentally Says Plane is Being Hijacked

A JetBlue pilot accidentally punched in the code alerting JFK’s tower that the plane was being hijacked instead of letting them know that the aircraft’s radio wasn’t working.  In response, there was massive police and firefighter response.  Check out the pictures/videos below from people on board the flight and people seeing it from the outside.

 

