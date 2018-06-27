Kruz Newz: JetBlue Pilot Accidentally Says Plane is Being Hijacked

A JetBlue pilot accidentally punched in the code alerting JFK’s tower that the plane was being hijacked instead of letting them know that the aircraft’s radio wasn’t working. In response, there was massive police and firefighter response. Check out the pictures/videos below from people on board the flight and people seeing it from the outside.

(JFK Airport) Police Investigation at JFK Airport — Developing: Multiple emergency vehicles are outside of a JetBlue airplane. Updates here: https://t.co/9dW7mbCuoN. #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/qO00dJj79P — Citizen (@citizenapp) June 27, 2018

Woah. My worst nightmare. @Delta JFK to LAX right now, honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE U GUYS what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/6RVxy9HC4t — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018

I’ve never been told to put my hands up on any plane, but this happened on our @JetBlue plane back to LAX!! Super scary moment as the swat-like team came down the aisle, guns out. #jetblue pic.twitter.com/yHjjpdsuSb — Daniel Cruz (@DanielRoyCruz) June 27, 2018

