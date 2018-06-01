WordEyeHeard: DFW Teen Wins National Spelling Bee!

In their county spelling bee, Naysa won, but Thursday, Karthik came out on top — successfully navigating through words like “aver,” “paucispiral,” “ankyloglossia,” “haecceitas” and finally “koinonia” to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The Greek word “koinonia” — most commonly pronounced “koy-nuh-NEE-uh” — is defined as “intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.”
When asked whether having Naysa, who is from Frisco, and other friends at the national finals helped, the unassuming Karthik said: “Yeah, I guess.”
He smiled, and added, “I guess it gave me a little more confidence.”
When asked at what point he knew he could spell the winning word, the 14-year-old said to laughter: “When I heard it.”
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I wonder if he can spell “LET ME HOLD SOMETHING.”
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 80
1 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 66
2 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 89
3 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 63
4 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 78
5 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 89
6 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 82
7 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 75
8 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 53
9 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 57
10 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 90
11 of 16
12. James Cotton, 81
12 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 60
13 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 73
14 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 76
15 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 43
16 of 16