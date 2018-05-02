Lil Wayne Performs At Pryme Bar In Dallas (Video Clip)

Farlin Ave | 05.02.18
Lil Wayne and the Young Money camp turned the city out for NFL Draft week 2018. A lot went on in the DFW to say the least. Check out the video clip above of Weezy performing the hit “Steady Mobbin” and the photo gallery below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

