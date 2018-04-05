Texas Residents Face Eviction After Paying Rent Due To Break-in [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, several Ft. Worth, Texas residents who call Chisholm Trail Townhomes home are facing eviction–even thought they paid their rent. Reportedly, the leasing office was burglarized and the residents money orders were stolen.

