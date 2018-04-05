Local DFW News
Texas Residents Face Eviction After Paying Rent Due To Break-in [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS11 News, several Ft. Worth, Texas residents who call Chisholm Trail Townhomes home are facing eviction–even thought they paid their rent. Reportedly, the leasing office was burglarized and the residents money orders were stolen.

Ft. Worth

