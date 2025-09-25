Wild New Foods You Can Expect To See At The Texas State Fair 2025

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

When you think about fair food, your mind goes straight to funnel cakes, turkey legs, fried Oreos, and lemonade. This year’s lineup is going to make you do a second guess your favorite go tos; these new foods presented by the fair and food vendors are really taking it “over the top” to a whole new level, really. Your favorite mid-day radio personality, Jazzi Black, hit the fairgrounds to try some of the wildest, most interesting foods, some that will make you stop and say… “wait, did they really fry that?”

TRENDING: State Fair Classic Weekend Event Schedule

TRENDING: State Fair Classic 2025 Things You Need To Know

Get an inside taste of crazy new foods you can expect to see and try at the 2025 Texas State Fair.

Bacon Jam Wagyu Slider

Most people wouldn’t try a burger at the fair. Fortunately, this is no ordinary burger; it’s Wagyu beef topped with homemade bacon jam, packed into a soft slider bun.

Fried Pickle Balls

If fried pickles are good, imagine them rolled up into bite-sized balls.

Rodeo Popper Pretzel

Love Community? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Think pretzel, but with a Tex-Mex kick. This one is stuffed with jalapeños, cheese, and smoky flavor.

Texas Water

Jazzy said this drink was better than any food she had tasted. This is not your average drink. The presentation is phenomenal, but the taste is even better. You have a choice of beer or Topochico as your base mixed with their special sauce, yeah, this is not your ordinary water. Cutwater who?

Lobster 3-Way

Seafood lovers, this is for you. Lobster mac, lobster roll, and lobster nachos, don’t know which you want? Have all 3 in a sampler trio.

Cajun Stuffed Shells

These shells are loaded with Cajun spices, seafood, and creamy sauce. Your taste of New Orleans in Texas.

Colada Lemonada

A sweet, tropical, refreshing, icy drink perfect for cooling down between rides.

The Texan Crepe

A crepe, but make it Texas. It’s stuffed with brisket, BBQ sauce, and cheese.

What On Earth Is That

Literally the name of this dish. It’s a mashup of a burger, Philly cheesesteak, and a bit of mystery all in one, topped off with a side of cheesy queso and the cutest presentation. This is one of those foods where you don’t ask questions, you justeat it.

Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs

Palmer and his balls were unmatched. This citrusy sweetness wrapped in fried dough will blow your mind. Jazzi doesn’teven like key lime pie, but when she tried these Fried Key Lime pie balls, her jaw literally fell to the floor.

Wild Corn Wheels

Corn on the cob gets a glow-up: grilled, rolled in all types of toppings, then cut into wheels. Cute, fun, and fair-perfect.

Frozen Pickleback

Pickle juice frozen like a slushie, which may or may not have liquor in it. Jazzi’s reaction: “This should not work. But it does.”

Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme

For all the plant-based folks, this crunchy wrap proves vegan food can hold its own at the fairgrounds. Flavor-packed, healthy, and filling.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Classic, but elevated with flair, drizzled, dipped, and mixed with Kataifi. It’s the perfect ending to all the madness.

Whether you’re sliding into a Bacon Jam Wagyu Slider, cooling off with a Colada Lemonada, the fair has something for everyone. Just make sure you wear your stretchy pants, you’re going to need them.