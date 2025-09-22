State Fair Classic Weekend Event Schedule

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Today marks the start of the final countdown. We’re just days away from one of the biggest weekends in Texas and college football. On September 27th, Prairie View A&M University will face off against Grambling State University in the State Fair Classic. This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of this historic rivalry. Fans can look forward to a weekend packed with festivities, from celebrity golf tournaments to highly anticipated performances by artists like TLC. And of course, no Classic weekend would be complete without the legendary 5th Quarter Battle of the Bands.

The weekend kicks off Friday, September 26th, with the 13th annual Radio-One celebrity golf tournament at 8:30 a.m.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radio-one-13th-annual-golf-classic-tickets-1388502180399?aff=oddtdtcreator

Check out the exciting lineup of events happening on September 26th and continuing all weekend long following the golf tournament: A Welcome Soiree 7:00 p.m. – until Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter Happy Hour 4:00 pm-7:00 pm Grambling University National Association, Dallas Chapter and Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter 6:00 pm State Fair Classic 3rd Annual Alumni Mixer Prairie View A & M Alumni Dallas Chapter 28thAnnual Scholarship Gala & Silent Auction 6:00 pm Cocktail Hour 7:00 PM Gala and Silent Auction To purchase tickets, contact: https://www.pvamf.org/dallasgala State Fair Classic events taking place on September 27th Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter and Lancaster High School Marching Band High School Battle of the Bands and Dance Squads 8:00 am Beverly Humphrey “Tiger” Stadium 200 E. Wintergreen Lancaster, TX 75146 The winner will perform at the pre-game activities of the State Fair Classic game Pre-Game Performance 4:00 pm Southern Soul Party featuring Fat Daddy and Ms. Shirley State Fair of Texas-Chevy Main Stage “State Fair Classic Football Game” Kick Off 6:00 pm Prairie View A&M Panthers-vs-Grambling State University Tigers Cotton Bowl National Anthem- Performed Jokia Black National Anthem featuring State Fair Classic Mass Choir directed by Deitrick Haddon Opening Prayer 5th Quarter-A grand finale battle of bands with GSU and PVAMU Post-Game Concert-– 8:30 pm Featuring T.L.C. State Fair of Texas (Chevy Main Stage)

Grambling State University Metro DFW

Alumni Chapter

Post-Game Mixer

Immediately following the Game.

Then the weekend closes off in worship with service at Friendship West located at 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75232

They will be having a 10:00 am and 12:00 pm service.

Be sure to come out this weekend to have fun and celebrate tradition

