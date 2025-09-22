Listen Live
Lifestyle

State Fair Classic Weekend Event Schedule

100 years in the making… the State Fair Classic is back and bigger than ever

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

State Fair Radio One
Source: Radio One / Urban One

Today marks the start of the final countdown. We’re just days away from one of the biggest weekends in Texas and college football. On September 27th, Prairie View A&M University will face off against Grambling State University in the State Fair Classic. This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of this historic rivalry. Fans can look forward to a weekend packed with festivities, from celebrity golf tournaments to highly anticipated performances by artists like TLC. And of course, no Classic weekend would be complete without the legendary 5th Quarter Battle of the Bands.

The weekend kicks off Friday, September 26th, with the 13th annual Radio-One celebrity golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. 

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radio-one-13th-annual-golf-classic-tickets-1388502180399?aff=oddtdtcreator

Check out the exciting lineup of events happening on September 26th and continuing all weekend long following the golf tournament:

A Welcome Soiree

 7:00 p.m. – until

 Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter

Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter

Happy Hour

4:00 pm-7:00 pm

Grambling University National Association, Dallas Chapter and

Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter

6:00 pm

State Fair Classic 3rd Annual Alumni Mixer

Prairie View A & M Alumni Dallas Chapter

28thAnnual Scholarship Gala &

Silent Auction

6:00 pm Cocktail Hour

7:00 PM Gala and Silent Auction

To purchase tickets, contact: https://www.pvamf.org/dallasgala

State Fair Classic events taking place on September 27th 

Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter and

Lancaster High School Marching Band High School Battle of

the Bands and Dance Squads

8:00 am

Beverly Humphrey “Tiger” Stadium

200 E. Wintergreen

Lancaster, TX 75146

The winner will perform at the pre-game activities of the State Fair Classic game

Pre-Game Performance

4:00 pm

Southern Soul Party featuring Fat Daddy

and Ms. Shirley

State Fair of Texas-Chevy Main Stage

“State Fair Classic Football Game”

Kick Off

6:00 pm

Prairie View A&M Panthers-vs-Grambling State University Tigers

Cotton Bowl

National Anthem- Performed Jokia

Black National Anthem featuring State Fair Classic Mass Choir

directed by Deitrick Haddon

Opening Prayer

5th Quarter-A grand finale

battle of bands with GSU and PVAMU

Post-Game Concert-– 8:30 pm

Featuring T.L.C.

State Fair of Texas (Chevy Main Stage)

Grambling State University Metro DFW

  • Alumni Chapter
  • Post-Game Mixer
  • Immediately following the Game.

Then the weekend closes off in worship with service at Friendship West located at 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75232

They will be having a 10:00 am and 12:00 pm service.

Be sure to come out this weekend to have fun and celebrate tradition  

TRENDING: State Fair Of Texas: Food Favorites, Performances, and More

SEE ALSO

State Fair Classic Weekend Event Schedule  was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Texas State Fair music survey
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets to The Texas State Fair

2 Items
Celebrity

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

iOne Local | She's Happy Hair "Happy Chick" Makeover | 2025-09-05
Contests

Win a She’s Happy Hair Happy State Fair Classic Makeover

1800TW
Contests

Win $5,000 With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Celebrity

The Lo’Down: Lil Nas X, India Love, and Cardi B

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close