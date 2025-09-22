State Fair Classic Weekend Event Schedule
Today marks the start of the final countdown. We’re just days away from one of the biggest weekends in Texas and college football. On September 27th, Prairie View A&M University will face off against Grambling State University in the State Fair Classic. This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of this historic rivalry. Fans can look forward to a weekend packed with festivities, from celebrity golf tournaments to highly anticipated performances by artists like TLC. And of course, no Classic weekend would be complete without the legendary 5th Quarter Battle of the Bands.
The weekend kicks off Friday, September 26th, with the 13th annual Radio-One celebrity golf tournament at 8:30 a.m.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radio-one-13th-annual-golf-classic-tickets-1388502180399?aff=oddtdtcreator
Check out the exciting lineup of events happening on September 26th and continuing all weekend long following the golf tournament:
A Welcome Soiree
7:00 p.m. – until
Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter
Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter
Happy Hour
4:00 pm-7:00 pm
Grambling University National Association, Dallas Chapter and
Collie J. Nicholson North Dallas Chapter
6:00 pm
State Fair Classic 3rd Annual Alumni Mixer
Prairie View A & M Alumni Dallas Chapter
28thAnnual Scholarship Gala &
Silent Auction
6:00 pm Cocktail Hour
7:00 PM Gala and Silent Auction
To purchase tickets, contact: https://www.pvamf.org/dallasgala
State Fair Classic events taking place on September 27th
Grambling State University Metro DFW Alumni Chapter and
Lancaster High School Marching Band High School Battle of
the Bands and Dance Squads
8:00 am
Beverly Humphrey “Tiger” Stadium
200 E. Wintergreen
Lancaster, TX 75146
The winner will perform at the pre-game activities of the State Fair Classic game
Pre-Game Performance
4:00 pm
Southern Soul Party featuring Fat Daddy
and Ms. Shirley
State Fair of Texas-Chevy Main Stage
“State Fair Classic Football Game”
Kick Off
6:00 pm
Prairie View A&M Panthers-vs-Grambling State University Tigers
Cotton Bowl
National Anthem- Performed Jokia
Black National Anthem featuring State Fair Classic Mass Choir
directed by Deitrick Haddon
Opening Prayer
5th Quarter-A grand finale
battle of bands with GSU and PVAMU
Post-Game Concert-– 8:30 pm
Featuring T.L.C.
State Fair of Texas (Chevy Main Stage)
Grambling State University Metro DFW
- Alumni Chapter
- Post-Game Mixer
- Immediately following the Game.
Then the weekend closes off in worship with service at Friendship West located at 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75232
They will be having a 10:00 am and 12:00 pm service.
Be sure to come out this weekend to have fun and celebrate tradition
