State Fair Classic 2025 Things You Need To Know

When planning your visit to the State Fair Classic, it’s important to know what you can and cannot bring inside. Like most major venues, the stadium has a clear bag policy and restrictions to ensure safety. Items that could be security risks, cause disruptions, or obstruct the view of others are strictly prohibited. Getting to know these rules ahead of time will help you avoid delays at the gate and make sure your game day or event experience goes smoothly.

Here are some items that are prohibited, as well as the bag policy you will need to know

• Outside Food and Beverage of any kind

• Baby Seats

• Baby Strollers

• Backpacks (or any large bags)

• Banners, signs

• Beach balls and frisbees

• Streamers

• Bottles, cans or flasks

• Coolers (ice chests) or containers

• Weapons or any type, including but not limited to: guns, firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles, billy clubs, blackjacks, kubatons, knives or blades of any length, and self-defense sprays (mace)

• Stun guns and tasers

• Explosives, fireworks, smoke bombs, fuels, lighter fluids, or any flammable item

• Professional Photo or Video Cameras – professional equipment or cameras with long telephoto lenses exceeding 6” – except for credentialed media

• Tripods, Monopods, any telescoping device, including selfie sticks

• Drones or other model aircraft

• Flag poles

• Seat cushions or chairs of any kind

• Hazardous items

• Laser pointers or any other object intended to create an optical distraction

• Noisemakers of any kind (air horns, whistles, vuvuzelas, etc.)

• Pets (except for service animals used by guests who need assistance)

• Tobacco products of any kind, including e-cigarettes

• Umbrellas

• Non-authorized vending or vendors

Bag Policy (one bag per person):

APPROVED BAGS

BAGS OR TOTES THAT ARE CLEAR PLASTIC AND DO NOT EXCEED 12” X 6” X 12”

ONE-GALLON CLEAR RESEALABLE PLASTIC STORAGE BAGS

SMALL CLUTCH BAGS OR PURSES DO NOT HAVE TO BE CLEAR, BUT CANNOT EXCEED 4.5” X 6.5”

PROHIBITED BAGS INCLUDE

FANNY PACKS

MESH OR STRAW BAGS

DUFFLE BAGS

BACKPACKS (Clear backpacks are also prohibited)

CASES Cases for a camera, binoculars, etc.

LARGE TOTES

DIAPER BAGS However, items normally carried in a diaper bag can be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry

PLASTIC BAGS OR TOTES This includes tinted, printed pattern, or reusable grocery totes.

LARGE PURSES (LARGER THAN 4.5” X 6.5”)

Larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

NON-CLEAR MERCHANDISE BAG

Per BigTex.com, Express lanes will be in place at each gate for those who do not bring bags into the stadium. Bags that are necessary for medical equipment will be searched at each gate.

Disclaimer: ALL GAMES PLAYED IN COTTON BOWL STADIUM ARE SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RULES

BAG INSPECTIONS

For the safety of all attendees, all bags and items are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium. Please see clear bag policy for full details.

BEER PURCHASE

Beer is available for purchase both inside and outside the stadium, however, once purchased, no beer or other alcoholic beverages will be allowed to enter or exit Cotton Bowl Stadium on game day.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

All Bags, including backpacks (unless clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”)

Purses (larger than 4.5” x 6.5”)

Medical Bags will be inspected upon entry

All weapons of any sort

Any explosive or flammable items

Alcoholic beverages of any kind

Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, kazoos, whistles, etc.)

Banners, flags, flag poles, signs, umbrellas, etc.

Cameras with detachable lenses greater than 10”. Video cameras, selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, and other similar items

Coolers

Food & beverages

Any items deemed a safety hazard or annoyance (balls, balloons, firearms, fireworks, Frisbees, glass, hard plastic or metal water bottles, laser pointers, etc.)

Pets (service dogs permitted)

Tobacco products of any kind, including e-­cigarettes

Any type of seat cushions or chair backs

Strollers

Baby seats

Be sure to check and share these rules before entering the grounds for the best experience





