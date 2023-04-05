SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot have announced a spicy collaboration for the kids who grew up eating the OG meal that are now adults! Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, stated “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”
The new flavor was made with millennials in mind and described as O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot will be available for $1.59 at retailers nationwide this spring.
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Integrity’ with Melanie Fiona’ | EPISODE 266
- SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration
- I Hate The Homies Podcast LSU WOMEN are the CHAMPS & The Huskies beat the Aztecs | Episode 46
- Former Teacher Brandon Johnson Elected Chicago’s New Mayor
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Photo Dump Has Us Swooning
- 10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
- Amanda Seales Show Donald “New Pac” Trump Has Been Arrested What’s Next? | EPISODE 84
- Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead
- It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead
-
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off
-
The City of Dallas is Hiring!
-
Afroman Sued by Ohio Sheriff’s for ‘Humiliation and Embarrassment’
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]