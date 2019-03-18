Fit For Real Ep 6 With Dee And Vee

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Here’s the 6th episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!
Whether it’s time, money, or your edges, there’s always a reason to stop you from working out. But we have the solutions to help you get past those barriers and get healthy.
#FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages
To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.
SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 1 With Dee And Vee
SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 2 With Dee And Vee
SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 3 With Dee And Vee
SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 4 With Dee And Vee
SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 5 With Dee And Vee
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: