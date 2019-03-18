Local DFW News
Fit For Real Ep 6 With Dee And Vee

Here’s the 6th episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

Whether it’s time, money, or your edges, there’s always a reason to stop you from working out. But we have the solutions to help you get past those barriers and get healthy.

#FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.

