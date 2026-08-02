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Sophie Cunningham Stance Draws Protests at Fever-Lynx Game

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a light blue shirt under her jacket that read, "Trans kids belong"

Published on August 2, 2026
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Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx
Source: David Berding / Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s comments on transgender athletes continued to draw reaction Sunday as supporters and opponents gathered before the Fever faced the Minnesota Lynx.

The demonstrations marked the third straight Fever game to include rallies after Cunningham said in an ESPN interview published last week that transgender girls and women should not compete in girls’ and women’s sports.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a light blue shirt under her jacket that read, “Trans kids belong” while coaching from the bench. Some fans in the stands wore T-shirts that said, “Trans kids belong in sports.”

Before tipoff, Cunningham and Reeve spoke briefly at midcourt. Cunningham also appeared to be booed by parts of the crowd when she first touched the ball.

Outside the arena, dozens of demonstrators lined the entrance. Some waved signs reading “Love is truth” and “Thank you Sophie.”

Sophie Cunningham Stance Draws Protests at Fever-Lynx Game was originally published on wibc.com

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