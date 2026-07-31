Source: Radio One / Urban One

Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM

Rising Star BapLst Church

4216 Avenue M

Fort Worth, TX 76105



97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst Church are coming together to give back to Fort Worth families with Project Backpack, a FREE back-to-school community giveaway designed to help students start the new school year

prepared and confident.

TRENDING: Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas



Project Backpack will provide over 200 FREE backpacks with school supplies to local

students, along with:

FREE haircuts for boys

FREE cosmeRcs for girls

Bounce houses

Food trucks

Local vendors

Music, entertainment and family fun

Project Backpack is about more than school supplies. It’s about community coming

together to support our young people and help families take some of the pressure out

of preparing for another school year.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Project Backpack – Back-to-School Community Giveaway

WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM

WHERE: Rising Star BapRst Church, 4216 Avenue M, Fort Worth, TX 76105

COST: FREE

WHO: Students, families and the DFW community

Presented by 97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst

Church.

Admission is FREE. Backpacks and services are available while supplies last