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Project Backpack Back-to-School Community Giveaway

97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst Church are coming together to give back to Fort Worth families with Project Backpack.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Back to school bash event poster with details on live DJ, celebrity appearances, free haircuts, cosmetics, games, backpacks, school supplies, and food trucks on August 2 from 12PM to 4PM.
Source: Radio One / Urban One

Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM
Rising Star BapLst Church
4216 Avenue M
Fort Worth, TX 76105


97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst Church are coming together to give back to Fort Worth families with Project Backpack, a FREE back-to-school community giveaway designed to help students start the new school year
prepared and confident.

TRENDING: Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas


Project Backpack will provide over 200 FREE backpacks with school supplies to local
students, along with:

  • FREE haircuts for boys
  • FREE cosmeRcs for girls
  • Bounce houses
  • Food trucks
  • Local vendors
  • Music, entertainment and family fun
    Project Backpack is about more than school supplies. It’s about community coming
    together to support our young people and help families take some of the pressure out
    of preparing for another school year.
    EVENT DETAILS
    WHAT: Project Backpack – Back-to-School Community Giveaway
    WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM
    WHERE: Rising Star BapRst Church, 4216 Avenue M, Fort Worth, TX 76105
    COST: FREE
    WHO: Students, families and the DFW community
    Presented by 97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst
    Church.
    Admission is FREE. Backpacks and services are available while supplies last

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