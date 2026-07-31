Project Backpack Back-to-School Community Giveaway
Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM
Rising Star BapLst Church
4216 Avenue M
Fort Worth, TX 76105
97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst Church are coming together to give back to Fort Worth families with Project Backpack, a FREE back-to-school community giveaway designed to help students start the new school year
prepared and confident.
TRENDING: Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas
Project Backpack will provide over 200 FREE backpacks with school supplies to local
students, along with:
- FREE haircuts for boys
- FREE cosmeRcs for girls
- Bounce houses
- Food trucks
- Local vendors
- Music, entertainment and family fun
Project Backpack is about more than school supplies. It’s about community coming
together to support our young people and help families take some of the pressure out
of preparing for another school year.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Project Backpack – Back-to-School Community Giveaway
WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM
WHERE: Rising Star BapRst Church, 4216 Avenue M, Fort Worth, TX 76105
COST: FREE
WHO: Students, families and the DFW community
Presented by 97.9 The Beat’s JuugMasterJay, Perry Financial and Rising Star BapLst
Church.
Admission is FREE. Backpacks and services are available while supplies last
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