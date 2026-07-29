Source: FOX 59

ANDERSON, Ind. — ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge sentenced a 15-year-old to 100 years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a fatal 2025 shooting in Anderson.

A jury convicted Jo’Majze Larry of murder and gang activity in the death of Dayla Swain outside an Anderson café last year.

Investigators said Swain was killed in the crossfire when eight gang members attempted a targeted hit on another man. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Swain was talking with a man who had just been robbed by one of the gang members that Larry was affiliated with.

“This is a vicious gang that has terrorized Anderson for a couple of years,” said Prosecutor Cummings.

At least seven other gang members face charges in connection with Swain’s death, including Ja’Brawll Thomas, Kyree Craver, Rashawn Samuels, Rejon Smith, Geno Moffett, Javeayon Johnson, and Javeaian Johnson.

The judge handed Larry 50 years for murder and another 50 years for a criminal organization enhancement. Because Larry was younger than 18 when the crime occurred, state law allows him to request a sentence reduction after serving 20 years.

“He is eligible for parole after 20 years, but, in my opinion, he’d have to show a lot of rehabilitation to be ready for parole at that point,” said Cummings. “These are very dangerous street criminals.”

According to prosecutor Cummings, violent crime has dropped by about 50% in Anderson ever since these gang members were first locked up in June of 2024.

A judge will sentence co-defendant Rashawn Samuels on Thursday.

Judge Sentences Anderson Teenager to 100 Years in Prison was originally published on wibc.com