Plano Teacher’s 20-Year Career Ends in Arrest

Source: TJ_McCarthy / Getty

Y’all…this story out of Plano is every parent’s worst nightmare.

A longtime Brinker Elementary teacher, Paul Campbell, has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after Plano police say a student made an outcry to a family member on July 4. Investigators believe the alleged abuse happened during the 2025-26 school year.

What’s especially heartbreaking is that Campbell spent more than 20 years teaching elementary school students. Now, detectives are asking anyone—even former students who are now adults—to come forward if they ever had an uncomfortable experience with him.

Stories like this are hard to process because school is supposed to be one of the safest places for our kids. Parents drop their children off expecting them to learn, grow and be protected—not worrying about the adults they’re trusting to care for them.

While police continue investigating, I hope this encourages families everywhere—not just in Plano—to have open conversations with their children. Keep checking in with them. Let them know they can tell you anything, no matter how big or small it may seem. In this case, the investigation began because a student felt safe enough to speak up to a family member.

This also raises a bigger question: How do school districts earn—and keep—the trust of the families they’re responsible for protecting? Parents deserve transparency, accountability and the confidence that every possible step is being taken to keep children safe.

Our hearts are with the student and everyone impacted by this case. As the investigation continues, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Plano police.

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