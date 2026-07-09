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Data Centers Are Taking Over DFW, Neighbors Fighting Back

Data Centers Are Taking Over DFW, Neighbors Are Fighting Back

North Texas is becoming a tech hub, but neighbors want answers about noise, water, and pow

Published on July 9, 2026
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AEM_081125 Sabey Data Center Round Rock
Source: Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Y’all, if you’ve been seeing these giant warehouse-looking buildings going up across North Texas, there’s a good chance they’re data centers. They’re what power AI, cloud storage, streaming, and pretty much our digital lives. But they’re also raising concerns in a lot of neighborhoods. Right now, Fort Worth is working on its first-ever rules for where these facilities can be built, but city leaders hit pause because they want stronger protections for residents.

And this isn’t just happening in Fort Worth. Companies like Google, Digital Realty, DataBank, QTS, STACK Infrastructure, Equinix, Stream Data Centers, and Resilience DFW already have major facilities operating or under construction in Wilmer, Red Oak, Midlothian, Lancaster, Garland, Dallas, Richardson, and Plano—with more expected across the Metroplex.

The biggest concerns? These facilities use enormous amounts of electricity and water, can create constant noise from cooling equipment, and often rely on backup generators. Some neighbors also worry they’ll raise utility costs while creating relatively few permanent jobs.

If a data center is ever proposed near your neighborhood, don’t assume the decision is already made. Pay attention to zoning notices, attend your city council and planning meetings, submit public comments, and organize with your neighbors. Whether you’re for them or against them, these projects can reshape a community for decades. It’s a whole lot easier to speak up before they’re built than after they’re already in your backyard.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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