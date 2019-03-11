Fit For Real Ep 5 With Dee And Vee

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Here’s the 5th episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

Your scale may tell you what you weigh, but that’s not the whole story. Dee and Vee explain how you can weigh the same, but still be smaller.

#FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.

