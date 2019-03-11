Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Fit For Real Ep 5 With Dee And Vee

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Here’s the 5th episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

Your scale may tell you what you weigh, but that’s not the whole story. Dee and Vee explain how you can weigh the same, but still be smaller.

#FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 1 With Dee And Vee

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 2 With Dee And Vee

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 3 With Dee And Vee

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 4 With Dee And Vee

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

 

fit for real

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NFL Player Brandon Copeland Teaches Financial Literacy Course…
 14 hours ago
03.10.19
Simone Manuel Talks Water Safety At LeBron James’…
 15 hours ago
03.10.19
Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure…
 21 hours ago
03.10.19
Baltimore Native Helps Black Men Heal Through Yoga
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin
 4 days ago
03.07.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 4 days ago
03.07.19
Kash Doll On Staying Positive: “Peace Of Mind…
 4 days ago
03.07.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 5 days ago
03.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close