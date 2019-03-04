Local DFW News
Fit For Real Ep 4 With Dee And Vee

Here’s the 4th episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

From pre-workout shakes to vitamins to apple cider vinegar, which supplements really help with your workout and overall health goals? #FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.

