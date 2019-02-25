Fit For Real Ep 3 With Dee And Vee

97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Here’s the 3rd episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Tune in as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

One of the most asked questions in fitness is, “How can I lose weight faster, using weights or doing cardio?” The truth is you need both but you must dive into this episode to find out how lifting weights in HIIT style will lean you out faster than cardio! #FitForRealDV 🎥 @ShutterKingImages

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal.

