Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Fit For Real Ep 2 With Dee And Vee

10 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Here’s the 2nd episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Watch as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal. 📽: @shutterkingimages

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 1 With Dee And Vee

SEE ALSO: Z-RO Talks Getting In The Gym, Kicking Syrup & More [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: #FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford Is Back In The Gym

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS]
37 photos

The Latest:

fit for real , Gym , jounreyfit , lilD

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 5 hours ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 18 hours ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 3 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close