Fit For Real Ep 2 With Dee And Vee

Here’s the 2nd episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Watch as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!
To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal. 📽: @shutterkingimages
