Fit For Real Ep 2 With Dee And Vee

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here’s the 2nd episode of Fit For Real, a video workout series, with Dee (@lildonair) from 97.9 The Beat and Vee (@iam_queenvee), owner of JourneyFit. Watch as they bring you weekly videos with tips, tricks, and exercise demos!

To receive a free meal plan and free workout sessions, go to Journeyfit.net/fitforreal. 📽: @shutterkingimages

SEE ALSO: Fit For Real Ep 1 With Dee And Vee

SEE ALSO: Z-RO Talks Getting In The Gym, Kicking Syrup & More [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: #FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford Is Back In The Gym

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.