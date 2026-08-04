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New York ICE Agents Will Keep Masks On After Judge's Ruling

New York ICE Agents Will Keep Masks On After Judge’s Ruling

New York issued a ban for ICE agents to remove their masks while on the job but a federal judge ruled in favor of the DOJ on Monday.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Immigration Advocates Demonstrate And Clash With Officers Outside Delaney Hall Detention Facility In Newark

New York’s push to require ICE agents to reveal their faces and ditch their customary masks has been blocked by a federal judge. On Monday (August 3), the judge overseeing the matter issued an injunction requiring ICE agents to keep their masks on while on duty.

As reported by the New York Times, the state had a ban in place that prevented immigration officers from donning masks and to display indentification. The Department of Justice has railed against New York’s stance with the full backing of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Judge Mae D’Agostino of the Northern District of New York decided in favor of the Trump administration’s stance that New York is attempting to regulate a federal government procedure. The injunction is a partial ruling, with Judge D’Agostino adding that she expects the federal government to win the case overall, arguing that New York’s position clashes with the Supremacy Clause.

Judge D’Agostino did rule in favor of New York regarding an upcoming end to cooperation between state and local police and federal agencies regarding immigration enforcement. Gov. Kathy Hochul and AG Letitia James shared a joint statement regarding the matter. In the statment, Gov. Hochul and AG James are examining options.

From Gov. Hochul and AG James:

“As we have said from the start, New York’s ban on 287(g) agreements is legal and will keep our communities safe. Local law enforcement should be focused on local matters, and New York taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for any collaboration with ICE.

“While the court enjoined enforcement of New York’s mask ban, we stand firm in our belief that masked agents do not make New York safer and our offices are reviewing all legal options at this time.”

Photo: Getty

New York ICE Agents Will Keep Masks On After Judge’s Ruling was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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