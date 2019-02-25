Black History Month 2019
HomeBlack History Month 2019

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua

2 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the movie director–Antoine Fuqua.

'The Equalizer 2' photocall in Berlin

Source: Frederic Kern/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: January 19, 1966

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Fun Facts: 

  • Antoine Fuqua directed the movies Training Day, The Equalizer, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Magnificent Seven, and more
  • Antoine Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon (Harlem Nights, Boomerang) and has 3 kids
  • Antoine Fuqua has directed music videos for Prince (The Most Beautiful Girl In The World), Stevie Wonder (For Your love), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise)
  • Antoine Fuqua also partnered with actor Wesley Snipes to create the three part comic series ‘After Dark’

We thank you for your contributions Antoine Fuqua.

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS)
73rd Venice Film Festival 'The Magnificent Seven' - Arrivals
12 photos

The Latest:

Antoine Fuqua

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 7 hours ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 8 hours ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 8 hours ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 9 hours ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 10 hours ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 12 hours ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 13 hours ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 17 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 19 hours ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 20 hours ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In…
 2 days ago
02.23.19
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close