Goaaaal! Coca-Cola Continues FIFA World Cup Countdown With Trophy Tour Stop In Atlanta [Exclusive]

Atlanta positioned as international sports hub, hosting World Cup and other major events.

Coca-Cola's trophy tour reflects brand's deep roots in Atlanta and city's growing global profile.

World Cup seen as chance to showcase Atlanta's resilience, diversity, and readiness to welcome the world.

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Coca-Cola continues building buzz ahead of the World Cup, this time by bringing the tournament’s treasured trophy to Atlanta as part of a fan-focused tour.

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On Thursday, the beverage giant’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola made a stop in Atlanta that struck a balance between civic ceremony and fan-facing festivity, with global football figure Carles Puyol joining Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside executives from Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola United, to mark the trophy’s arrival.

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Speaking from Coca-Cola’s headquarters to a room full of press, execs, and dignitaries like The Honorable Andrew Young, Mayor Dickens highlighted both his hometown pride and the brand’s deep roots in Atlanta.

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“I was born and raised in Atlanta, so right after my pacifier and milk, I started drinking Coca-Cola,” he said with a laugh.

He then opened up about the bigger picture, framing Atlanta as a city stepping back onto the world stage after the 1996 Olympics.

“Just 30 years later, we’re here at the precipice of FIFA World Cup, Atlanta will once again take the global stage and welcome the whole world,” Dickens said. Source: Getty Images / Getty

Dickens emphasized, however, that the FIFA World Cup coming to the southern city is about more than optics; it’s a reflection of Atlanta’s journey as a city built on culture, resilience and a readiness to meet the world.

“We create culture while honoring our history, our modern city was built by people who refused limits,” he said. “They refused limitations. So, FIFA World Cup represents movement, energy, and Global Unity values that Atlanta embodies naturally, and this FIFA trophy tour symbolizes connections between cities, cultures, states, countries, and people around the world.”

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Georgia Governor Kemp echoed that forward-facing focus, framing the tournament as both a milestone moment and a massive opportunity.

“After all the years of preparation, the long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally upon us,” he said. “This will be the closest thing we have come to matching and maybe even surpassing the scale of the 1996 Olympic Games,” Kemp said, citing Georgia’s track record of hosting Super Bowls, Final Fours, and championship clashes.

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“Now for an entire summer, people from across our state will welcome a world audience as they did in the magical summer of 1996, and we cannot wait once again to show the world what Southern Hospitality is all about,” he added.

He also emphasized that the long-awaited tournament will bring global attention and benefit businesses, from restaurants and hotels to retail and tourism, making a lasting impact on the city and the Peach State.

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“We know that long after these games, Atlanta will remain a world-class destination for sporting events,” Kemp said. “But we also know there’s only one FIFA World Cup 2026, and that’s why this should be a time when we can all look back on as another moment when Georgia and our Capital City planted our flag as an international leader in experiences that will have you wanting to come back, and we are ready for this moment.”

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour Continues

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is continuing to travel across the United States and Canada, offering fans rare access to the original solid-gold trophy ahead of kickoff.

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Organizers say about 70 percent of the tour is taking place within host nations, signaling a strategic shift toward deeper domestic engagement.

Atlanta’s May 15 and 16 stop reflects the city’s growing global profile, with leaders positioning the capital as both a cultural crossroads and a sports stronghold ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament.

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As previously reported, at each stop, Coca-Cola is curating a festival-style fan experience, blending brand activations with interactive football challenges, music, and immersive moments.

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A newly introduced five-way podium allows up to 1,000 fans per hour to step forward for a photo opportunity with the trophy, a tightly protected symbol that can only be handled by former champions, heads of state, and FIFA leadership.

The tour continues with final U.S. stops in Philadelphia on May 21, Boston on May 30 and 31, and the New York metropolitan area on June 3.

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Goaaaal! Coca-Cola Continues FIFA World Cup Countdown With Trophy Tour Stop In Atlanta [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com