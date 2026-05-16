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Staying Alive! John Travolta Debuts New Look At Cannes

Staying Alive: John Travolta Debuts New Look With Kangol Hat At Cannes, Social Media Erupts With Jon B. Jokes

John Travolta is keeping it funky with a new look at Cannes that has social media making LL Cool J comparisons.

Published on May 16, 2026
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John Travolta attends "Karma" Screening - The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

New face, who dis? John Travolta knows how to keep it funky and his latest look at Cannes had the internet gagging over the 72-year-old actor’s ever-changing appearance.

Ahead of the debut of his film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which he stars in alongside his daughter Ella, John hit the red carpet rocking a new and improved face complete with a Kangol style hat that had the internet talking. After several decades in Hollywood, Travolta remains one of the industry’s biggest stars as well as one of the most uniquely private.

Following the untimely passing of his son, Jett, back in 2009, John took on less projects and remained dedicated to spending time with the family he created with late actress Kelly Preston up to her passing in 2020. Still, in his limited public appearances, he always causes a stir. And his pop out at Cannes was no exception.

“Either that white ain’t cracking or bro a vampire,” one Threads user wrote.

“When is Travolta’s R&B album gonna drop,” said another.

“Not the LL Cool J, unc,” said another.

The Grease and Saturday Night Fever star has also turned heads because of his ever-changing facial features from a new beard to anti-aging that seems to be well paid for, John is determined to continue to look as close to his former self as possible.

“What do they mean ‘unrecognizable’, John Travolta has paid a lot of money to look like Jack Harlow,” another social media commenter said.

“That beard has him looking like he has three passports and a mysterious past,” said another.

But when it comes to putting a show, Travolta is always going to be present and accounted for. To his surprise, he was honored with the prestigious Palme d’Or for his outstanding cinematic achievements. He has also received rave reviews for his performance in his latest project.

“This is beyond the Oscar,” he said accepting the award. “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t think you meant this.”

New face, old face, hat or not, John Travolta remains one of Hollywood’s many living legends.

Staying Alive: John Travolta Debuts New Look With Kangol Hat At Cannes, Social Media Erupts With Jon B. Jokes was originally published on bossip.com

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