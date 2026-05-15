Drake Takes Over 97.9 The Beat

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Hip-hop fans across the DFW are getting a full hour of nothing but hits this Friday night as 97.9 The Beat dedicates an entire hour to superstar Drake from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

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This is a blend of Drake’s newest album alongside some of the biggest records from his legendary catalog, creating a nonstop mix designed for both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. From club anthems and radio staples to fresh new sounds.

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Listeners can expect an energy-packed lineup featuring classics like “All Me,” “The Language,” “Yes Indeed,” “Fake Love,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Way Too Sexy,” “Trophies,” “Knife Talk,” “I’m On One,” “God’s Plan,” “SICKO MODE,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Toosie Slide,” “No Friends In The Industry,” “Wait For U,” “Nice For What,” “In My Feelings,” and “For Free.”

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The hour will also spotlight several records from Drake’s latest project, including:

“ShaBang”

“Burning Bridges”

“Cheetah Print”

“Ran To Atlanta”

“Make Them Pay”

“Make Them Remember”

“2 Hard For Radio”

The mix promises a balance between nostalgia and what’s next, showcasing Drake’s ability to evolve while still delivering the sound fans have connected with since the beginning of his career.

For 97.9 The Beat, the special is more than just a playlist it’s a celebration of one of hip-hop’s most influential artists and the impact his music continues to have on culture, nightlife, radio, and streaming worldwide. Whether it’s the emotional records, luxury rap talk, melodic hooks, or undeniable club records, Drake’s catalog has remained a soundtrack for multiple eras of hip-hop.

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Durring Friday night’s takeover listeners can expect to be locked in during primetime, giving fans an uninterrupted ride through chart-topping moments and brand-new heat. From anthem records that defined summers to fresh tracks ready to make noise this year, the station is giving Drake fans exactly what they want a full hour with no skips.

Listeners can tune in live from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday on 97.9 The Beat and experience the special Drake mix live on-air and online.