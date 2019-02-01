Local DFW News
Sports News: 3 Dallas Mavericks Have Been Traded To The New York Knicks [VIDEO]

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

A few Dallas Mavericks fans may be disappointed by this news. Point Guard Dennis Smith Jr., Center DeAndre Jordan, and Shooting Guard Wesley Matthews have all been traded to the New York Knicks.

Dennis has been with the Mavs since 2017, DeAndre since 2018, and Wesley since 2015.

Source: ESPN

