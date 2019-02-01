Sports News: 3 Dallas Mavericks Have Been Traded To The New York Knicks [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A few Dallas Mavericks fans may be disappointed by this news. Point Guard Dennis Smith Jr., Center DeAndre Jordan, and Shooting Guard Wesley Matthews have all been traded to the New York Knicks.

Dennis has been with the Mavs since 2017, DeAndre since 2018, and Wesley since 2015.

SEE ALSO: Black Woman To Become CEO Of Dallas Mavericks (VIDEO)

SEE ALSO: Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice Cube’s BIG3

Read more here.

Source: ESPN

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.