Black Woman To Become CEO Of Dallas Mavericks (VIDEO)

farlinave
Congratulations to Cynthia Marshall, who will now be the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. This announcement was made on Monday. Read more here. This change is amidst the Mavs franchise taking a hit after numerous sexual allegations have arose in the media.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading Black Woman To Become CEO Of Dallas Mavericks (VIDEO)

photos