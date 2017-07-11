Entertainment News
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice Cube’s BIG3

DeShawn Stevenson

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

DeShawn Stevenson stopped by today to talk with 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca about linking up with Ice Cube for the BIG3, his memories from playing in the NBA, and more.

big3 , Deshawn Stevenson , NBA , Veda Loca

photos