Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice Cube’s BIG3

DeShawn Stevenson stopped by today to talk with 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca about linking up with Ice Cube for the BIG3, his memories from playing in the NBA, and more.
Check out the exclusive interview below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
8 photos Launch gallery
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
1. Ray Allen – $100MSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Lebron James – $300MSource:PR 2 of 8
3. Dwyane Wade – $95MSource:PR 3 of 8
4. Carmelo Anthony – $90MSource:PR 4 of 8
5. Kobe Bryant – $280MSource:PR 5 of 8
6. Chris Bosh – $50MSource:PR 6 of 8
7. Dirk Nowitzki – $120MSource:PR 7 of 8
8. Kevin Garnett – $190M8 of 8
